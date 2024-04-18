Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Stryker were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $336.03 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

