TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Reduced by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 311,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 146,094 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

