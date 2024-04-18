Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RLI during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

RLI opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.68.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.