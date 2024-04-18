Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,931 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,374. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

