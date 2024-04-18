NBW Capital LLC Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 67,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

