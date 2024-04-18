Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 3,446,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

View Our Latest Report on Plains All American Pipeline

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.