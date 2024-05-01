Insider Buying: Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,573 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,042,204 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,138.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HQL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,558. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.