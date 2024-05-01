H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HRB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 189,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,119. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

