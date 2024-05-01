Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

