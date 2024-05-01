UBS Group Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $205.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.09.

AMD traded down $15.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,666,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,972,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a PE ratio of 275.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

