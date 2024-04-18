The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $126,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.58. 1,878,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,058,753. The firm has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.