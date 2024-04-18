Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Cut by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $739.63. 165,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.