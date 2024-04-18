Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

United Airlines Trading Up 17.4 %

UAL opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.