Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $396.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.66.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

