Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

