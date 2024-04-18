Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 47,008 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $108,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.82. 325,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.69 and its 200-day moving average is $296.92. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

