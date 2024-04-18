Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,927 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $113.55. 658,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

