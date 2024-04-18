Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $64.47

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.47, but opened at $63.01. Onsemi shares last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 1,002,928 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. TD Cowen upped their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Onsemi by 231.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

