X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 92,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 30,993 shares.The stock last traded at $46.89 and had previously closed at $46.93.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

