FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.