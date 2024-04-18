Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 188.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

