Key Financial Inc Purchases 125 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 367.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $301.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

