Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NBIX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,994 shares of company stock worth $27,205,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

