Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.36.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

