Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

NGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Neurogene Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

NGNE stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $443.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth about $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $9,036,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

