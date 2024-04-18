Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BX traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.78. 1,268,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,826. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

