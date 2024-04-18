Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 34,644 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 288,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

