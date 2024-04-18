Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $347.69. The company had a trading volume of 999,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.95 and a 200-day moving average of $439.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

