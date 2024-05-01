NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel Sells 1,350 Shares

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,595. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

