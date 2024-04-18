Nervos Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86.67 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $846.44 million and $86.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,482.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.33 or 0.00763701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00129963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00041055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.16 or 0.00183421 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00105012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,664,205,802 coins and its circulating supply is 43,982,746,148 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

