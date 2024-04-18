Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stake Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atlanta Braves worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,184,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,402,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,197,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

