United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 40.50%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

