Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 568.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

