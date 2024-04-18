Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 2,855 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

