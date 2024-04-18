Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $492.70. The stock had a trading volume of 342,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,250. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.06. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

