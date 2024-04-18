Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 18th (ARTNA, B, BMI, CNXN, DLHC, EBAY, EGY, IFF, JBLU, JNJ)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 18th:
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $169.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $510.00 target price on the stock.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $174.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $174.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $138.00.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.