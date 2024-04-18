Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.81% of Zillow Group worth $109,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,252. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

