Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AJ Bell
AJ Bell Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at AJ Bell
In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.