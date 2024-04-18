Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 303 ($3.77) on Thursday. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 346.60 ($4.31). The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

