Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.92 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Status has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $143.41 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.06 or 1.00515499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010340 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0368359 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,290,214.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

