Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $218.41 and last traded at $221.80. Approximately 160,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 253,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.25.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average of $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 66.4% during the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 75.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

