SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

