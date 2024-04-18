SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 70,324 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 784.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,324 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $23.80 on Thursday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $26.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

