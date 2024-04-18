The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 85.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

