O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,275.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.53.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,094.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,091.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,007.49. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

