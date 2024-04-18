TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,382,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,601,000 after acquiring an additional 234,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 292,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,289,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,713 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

