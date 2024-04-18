Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDOG opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

