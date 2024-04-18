UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UDR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 126.87%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

