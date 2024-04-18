Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.85 million and $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00055121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001051 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,580,666,358 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

