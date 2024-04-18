Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.27. 389,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,515. The firm has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

