Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $749.67. 262,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $712.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $764.03 and a 200 day moving average of $657.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

